Notice given to flooded residents in Burnfoot to remove belongings

A number of people in Burnfoot whose homes were damaged by flooding in 2017 have been served notice to remove all personal items from the properties at a given date and time.

Eight houses in the Park An Grainan estate have been laying vacant for over four years now.

In a letter, Donegal County Council says the action has been taken at the request of other tenants to protect against malicious damage.

One of the residents affected is Kathleen Molloy. On today's Nine Til Noon Show, she said she doesn't believe this to be the reason..........