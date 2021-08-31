Notice given to flooded homeowners in Burnfoot to remove belongings

A number of homeowners in Burnfoot whose homes were damaged by flooding in 2017 have been served notice to remove all personal items from the properties at a given date and time.

8 properties in the Park An Grianan estate have been laying vacant for over four years now.

Donegal County Council in a letter sent to the homeowners, say the action has been taken at the request of other tenants to protect against malicious damage.

One of those homeowners affected is Kathleen Molloy, who says she doesn't believe this to be the reason.

She claims the local authority will not carry out remedial works on the homes until they are satisfied they won't flood again.

She told Greg Hughes, that in her eyes the letter is effectively an eviction notice: