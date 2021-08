Declan Bonner has been handed a fresh two-year term as Donegal senior football manager.

He’s been at the helm for the last four years, but the county executive had welcomed other applicants for the role.

None of the club’s provided an alternative candidate which paved the way for Bonner to continue.

Donegal GAA Chairman Mick McGrath says the clubs were happy to reappoint Declan and he expects him to make changes to his set up going forward...