Meeting to discuss further issues with Mica redress scheme being held tomorrow

A meeting organised by the 100% Redress No Less campaign group is taking place tomorrow evening.

The meeting is being held in a bid to highlight further issues with the current Mica redress scheme before the Defective Blocks Working Group's talks conclude next month.

One of the issues up for discussion is delays in payments for contractors carrying out remedial works.

The meeting is closed to the public but council officials and Councillors are set to attend.

Campaigner, Paddy Diver told today's Nine til Noon Show that now is the time to bring all issues to the table: