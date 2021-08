Lagan Harps clinched the Donegal U-19s/Senior Women's league title on Monday night.

They beat Drumbar 4-0 with Orlaith Connolly scoring a hat-trick.

Bonagee United needed to win their final game against Raphoe Town to win the league but on a night of drama, they drew 4-4 having fought back from 4-1 down against Raphoe.

However, they couldn't find that all important winning goal, meaning Lagan are league winners.