Investigation launched after vehicles destroyed by blaze in Bundoran

Gardai have launched an investigation after two vehicles were found burnt out in Bundoran in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At around 4:50am in the River Walk Estate, a blue Mercedes van with a partial registration of 152 DL and a Peugeot 206 car were destroyed in the blaze.

The van contained a large number of tools which were also destroyed in the incident.

A technical examination of both vehicles has been carried out.

Garda Sergeant Paul Wallace is appealing to anyone with information to contact Gardai: