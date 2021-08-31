HSE urges people seeking Covid tests to book in advance

The HSE is urging people who wish to take Covid 19 tests in the North West to book in advance where possible.

Head of Service Dermot Monaghan says while walk in services are available, booking online will make the system more efficient...........

Release in full -

HSE encourage people to use the On-line Self Referral portal for Covid-19 Testing in CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal. Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo)

The HSE who would like to encourage those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 in Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo to book a suitable appointment time by using the Self-referral On-line booking system on www.hse.ie

By booking on-line you can choose your slot and eliminate waiting times, if you choose to arrive at a Covid-19 Testing Centre without an appointment as a Walk In you may have to wait. By booking your Covid-19 test on-line you can book a slot that suits you up until the end of the next day from when you go online.

Dermot Monaghan, Head of Service Primary Care CHO 1 said :” The HSE in Cavan, Monaghan, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal would like to encourage people to use self-referral online system to make an appointment as this allows for the easy flow of the testing centre. We would also encourage people with appointments to arrive at their designated time.”

The HSE reminds everyone at this time of “the basics” in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of COVID-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/preventing- the-spread/