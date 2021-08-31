Finn Harps drawn at home to Dundalk

Finn Harps have been drawn with the holders Dundalk in the FAI Cup quarter finals.

Ollie Horgan's side dumped Derry City out in the previous round at Finn Park and will be back at the Ballybofey venue for the last eight encounter.

In the other games, non league Maynooth University Town travel to Dalymount Park to face Premier Division opposition in Bohemians.

SSE Airtricity First Division side UCD welcome Waterford to the UCD Bowl, while St. Patrick's Athletic host Wexford FC.

Dates and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course with all matches set to take place in the week ending Sunday, September 19.

Extra.ie FAI Senior Cup Quarter-Final Draw

UCD v Waterford

St. Patrick's Athletic v Wexford

Finn Harps v Dundalk

Bohemian v Maynooth University Town