The total number of patients waiting on a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital during the month of August was 474.

According to the INMO, that figure is a staggering increase from the same period last year when 98 people awaited a bed at the hospital.

Meanwhile, as of this morning, 18 people were waiting on a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital, 6 in the Emergency Department and 12 on wards elsewhere in the hospital.