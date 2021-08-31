1,382 new Covid cases in ROI, 1,313 in NI

1,382 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening in the Republic.

The number of Covid patients in hospital has dropped to 355 - down 47 from yesterday.

54 are in intensive care - down seven on 24 hours ago.

The border regions of Monaghan, Donegal and Cavan have the highest 14-day incidence rates in the country.

In the two weeks to midnight on Sunday, Donegal had 1,845 cases, a 14 day incidence rate of 1,159 per 100,000 people. That compares to a national average of 524.9.

Meanwhile, 1,313 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Six virus-related deaths have also been reported over the past 24 hours.

391 Covid patients are in hospital in the North, with 44 in intensive care.