School transport capacity issue must be addressed – SF

Sinn Fein is calling on the government to increase the capacity allowed on school transport, in line with other services.

Public transport is set to return to 100 per cent capacity from this week, partly to accommodate the return to offices and schools in urban areas.

However, Sinn Fein say this is in stark contrast to the school transport system in rural areas, which is set to remain at 50% capacity until the end of the year.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says this has been an issue in Donegal for years, and clarity is needed now........