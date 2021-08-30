Ronan Boyce gets U21 call up

Ramelton’s Ronan Boyce has been rewarded for his fine performances this season for Derry City with a call up to the Republic of Ireland U21 squad.

The 20 year old will link up with Jim Crawford’s team for the two away fixtures with the Bosnia on Friday in Zenica and Luxembourg next Tuesday.

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins expressed his delight with the news for the recognition of the young defender.

He told derrycityfc.net: “Everyone at Derry City wishes to congratulate Ronan on his call up. It is a clear recognition of his outstanding performances for the club this season. We hope that this is the first of many for him”