Relegation places increased for championship

The CCC have set the date for the second 2020 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure County Final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill as Wednesday September 8th.

It will begin at at 7.45 pm in Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill to facilitate TG4.

A doubt still looms over the game as Naomh Conaill have the right to appeal the CCC's decision to order a replay.

There are knock-on effects for the scheduling of the championship. In effect, the free weekend of October 8th, 9th and 10th will now accommodate Round 4.

New championship schedule...

Sept 10/11/12th Round 1, part 1 – six Senior championship fixtures go ahead with those featuring Kilcar and Naomh Conaill being postponed until the following week;

Sept 17/18/19th Round 1, part 2 – the two Senior championship fixtures featuring Kilcar and Naomh Conaill will be played;

Sept 24/25/26th Round 2;

Oct 1/2/3rd Round 3;

Oct 8/9/10th Round 4;

It was also confirmed that the senior relegation play offs will be increased from four to eight teams. This is to help teams if affected by Covid during the campaign.

Under Relegation and retirement due to Covid 19...

Senior A Championship

Top 8 teams progress to Quarter Final stage of the Championship (Exception where a team is retired due to Covid 19 they shall be replaced in accordance with rule 6.21)

Bottom 8 teams progress to relegation playoffs ( Exception : where a team is moved from the bottom 8 to replace a team in the top 8, both teams shall not play in the relegation playoff)

The relegation playoff format to be decided by the CCC.

Intermediate Championship

Where a team reaches the Quarter Final or higher in the Championship and is retired due to Covid 19 then that team shall not play in a relegation playoff