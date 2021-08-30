Politicians North and South meet to discuss Troubles “amnesty” proposals

Politicians north and south of the Irish border have met the families of the Troubles victims to support their opposition to introduce an "amnesty" for legacy killings.

Last month, the UK government announced plans to end all prosecutions in Northern Ireland for incidents up to April 1998.

But local politicians and family members say it'll mean there'll never be justice.

Raymond McCord, whose son was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries, says it's not right:

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless, the chairman of the Oireachtas justice committee, says historical crimes can still be solved: