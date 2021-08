The HSE says a covid booster programme is still a work in progress.

It comes as figures show 88 percent of adults are fully vaccinated while 65 percent of 12 to 17 year olds have registered for a vaccine.

Some over 70s are still showing up at walk in clinics to get the jab.

The HSE's National Director on the Vaccination Programme Damien McCallion says the National Immunisation Advisory Committee will determine how boosters are administered..........