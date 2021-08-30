Letterkenny facing shortage of student accomodation – LYIT SU

Letterkenny and the surrounding areas is facing a shortage of student accomodation, according to the LYIT Students' Union.

They claim that a notable number of students have contacted their offices in recent weeks seeking a place to stay in the town before the upcoming academic year - but with all available options already booked up.

Edward Grant is the Welfare and Equality Officer in the LYIT Students' Union - he says that the current shortages of accommodation are being caused by a fall in the available houses and rooms year-on-year being made available to students...