Leo Varadkar pays tribute to late Cllr Bernard McGuinness

The Tanaiste has been paying tribute today to Cllr Bernard McGuinness, the Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, who died at the weekend at the age of 77.

On today's Nine Til Noon Show, Leo Varadkar said Bernard McGuinness had a perspective on politics that only comes from experience, and was of immense help to younger politicians, not least Deputy Joe McHugh.

Mr Varadkar told Greg Hughes that anyone who can retain a seat for only 40 years obviously has the respect and support of the community...