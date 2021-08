Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins led the tributes to Jason Smyth today.

The Derry man won the Men's T13 100m Final at the Paralympics in Tokyo this morning.

The 34-year-old completed the sprint in a time of 10-point-5-3 seconds to win his sixth Paralympic gold medal.

President Higgins described the achievement as "extraordinary" and said Smyth was an "exceptional athlete".