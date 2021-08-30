It will leave a bad feeling for a long time – Brendan Kilcoyne

The 2020 Donegal Senior Championship Final saga is set to rumble on with the gaels of the county now waiting to see what the next move will be.

On Sunday, the Donegal CCC ordered the game be replayed after Naomh Conaill were found to have broke the rules on route to winning a fifth Dr Maguire Cup, by using four substitutes during extra time instead of the allowed three.

The Glenties side beat Kilcar on penalties but the Towney club would launch an appeal in the days following the decider.

Naomh Conaill will have the right to appeal the CCC's decision but it is a situation which could end up on the table at Croke Park.

Brendan Kilcoyne is winner of the championship as a player and manager with St. Eunan's.

He says this will leave bad feeling between the two sides involved...