Donegal manager picture to be clearing this evening

Declan Bonner will learn at this evening County Executive meeting if he faces opposition for the role of Donegal Senior team manager.

Bonner, who lead Donegal to two Ulster titles, seen his time as county boss come to an end after the Ulster semi final defeat to Tyrone.

Last week, the Na Rossa man presented his report to County Committee and also confirmed he was putting his name forward to seek a new term.

Clubs were notified the position was open to others to apply and they had until Sunday August 29th to advise the County Executive about any candidate they wish to propose.