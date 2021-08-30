DOH urged to privatise non-emergency ambulance roles

The CEO of Lifeline Ambulance Service is calling on the Department of Health to explore the privatisation of part of the ambulance service to help ease pressure.

The system used to respond to emergency calls is coming under fire following cases emerging of ambulances driving up to 500km in one day. Last week, it emerged one Donegal ambulance had responded to a call in Belmullet, while in another case a patient was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital in a garda car because no ambulance was available.

David Hall of Lifeline says routine transfers could be contracted out to the private sector...........