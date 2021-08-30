Declan Bonner given new two year term

Declan Bonner has been reappointed Donegal senior team manager.

He was approved for another two year term at Monday's virtial County Committee Meeting.

Bonner's previous four year stint came to end when Donegal made their exit at the semi final stage of Ulster losing to Tyrone.

The position was open for nominations but no club had brought forward other possible candidates so the County Execuite recommended the Na Rossa man for another two years.

A statement from Donegal GAA confirmed Bonners reappointment.

"At last Wednesday’s County Committee meeting Declan Bonner presented his report on the 2021 Allianz League Division 1 campaign and the Ulster Championship and announced that he was interested in another term as Senior Donegal County manager. Chairman Mick McGrath noted that as Declan’s term was over the position was also open to other candidates and invited clubs to nominate candidates by 5 pm on Sunday evening. As of the deadline on Sunday evening no club had nominated another candidate and this evening the County Executive recommended Declan for a second two year term to County Committee who approved this decision."