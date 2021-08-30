County Final Replay fixed for 8th September

The Donegal CCC have set the date and time for the second 2020 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure County Final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill.

Following Sunday’s decision taken by the CCC that the game should be replayed, the match has been scheduled for Wednesday 8th September at 8pm at MacCumhaill Park Ballybofey.

The CCC ordered the replay after Naomh Conaill were found to have broken the rules on route to winning a fifth Dr Maguire Cup, by using four substitutes during extra time instead of the allowed three.