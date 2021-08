The PSNI are seeking help in finding a missing young woman in Derry.

Aimee-Jane Kee (Harper) was last seen in the area of the Guildhall in the city at around ten to eight on Saturday evening.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black faux leather dress, fish net tights and black boots.

If you have seen Aimee-Jane or have any information about her whereabouts, please call the PSNI.