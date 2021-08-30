27 Covid patients at LUH as immunologist predicts school cases

A leading immunologist says its likely there'll be covid cases in schools when they reopen, despite children over 12 receiving their first covid vaccines.

It comes as the Chief Medical Officer looked to reassure parents that school's haven't been a major source of disease transmission so far.

While 1,706 new cases of covid-19 were reported yesterday, with 361 patients in hospital with the virus. As of 8pm last night, there were 27 patients with Covid being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, two of them in Intensive Care.

Professor of experimental immunology at Trinity College, Kingston Mills says we won't see the benefit of children being vaccinated for some weeks............