1,293 new ROI Covid-19 cases, 1,259 in North

1,293 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening in the Republic of Ireland.

382 people are in hospital with the virus, up 35 on yesterday's number, with 61 in intensive care treatment for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, another six Covid patients have died in Northern Ireland today.

1,259 new cases have also been confirmed in the space of the last 24 hours in the North.

County Donegal has maintained the second-highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, at 1,132.6 cases per 100,000 people of the population as of the latest HSE data.

That's only behind County Monaghan, whose 14-day Covid incidence rate of 1,563.9 is the highest in the country currently.

The latest Department of Health figures also show that there were a total of 1,803 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in County Donegal in the 14 days up to midnight last Thursday.