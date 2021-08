Cockhill Celtic came from behind to beat Letterkenny Rovers 2-1 in the League Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Simon McGlynn gave Rovers the lead after 13 minutes but 16 minutes from the end Corey McBride levelled from a free kick.

Christy McLaughlin then netted the Cockhill winner in the dying moments of the game.

Ryan Ferry spoke with Cockhill manager Gavin Cullen after the game.

Ryan also spoke with Rovers boss Danny McConnell.