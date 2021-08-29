Tributes paid following death of Inishowen MD Cathaoirleach

Cllr Bernard McGuinness, the Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District and Donegal County Council's longest serving member has died. He was 77.

Cllr McGuinness, a Culdaff based publican, was first elected to Donegal County Council for Fine Gael in 1979, and has been returned in every subsequent local election.

He also contested a number of General Elections as the late Deputy Paddy Harte's running mate, and served terms in the chair of Donegal County Council and the North West Cross Border Group.

Paying tribute this morning, Deputy Joe McHugh described him as "the boss", and a man who always fought his corner for his County and his beloved Inishowen.

Deputy Joe McHugh's statement in full -