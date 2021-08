Ann Marie McGlynn finished in sixth at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon on Sunday afternoon.

McGlynn passed the finishing line in a time of 1 hour 13 minutes and 12 seconds.

Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia was the first lady home and also set a new world record in a time of one hour three minutes and 43 seconds.

