North West Cricket Results 28/08/2021

Brigade will meet Eglinton in this season’s senior cup final after the Beechgrove side posted a narrow 3-wicket win over Newbuildings in Saturday’s semi-final.

Glendermott are through to the Sammy Jeffrey decider where they will face Strabane; Nauman Anwar continuing his remarkable summer as he made a 74-ball unbeaten 150 in a 9-wicket win at St Johnston.

Elsewhere, Donemana beat Ardmore by 36 runs in a rearranged game which had a distinct end of season feel with both teams missing key players and juggling their batting orders.

In the Championship Bonds Glen piled on the runs as they beat Burndennett by 134.