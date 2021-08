Mark McPaul won the Donegal Half Marathon on Sunday morning in a time of one hour 11 minutes and 11 seconds which is his personal best.

McPaul finished ahead of Mark Grennan who was second and Shane O'Donnell who was in third.

Letterkenny AC's Monica McGranaghan was the first female home in the event.

Ciaran O'Donnell spoke to Mark McPaul after the race...

Chris Ashmore spoke with MC for the event Martin Gormley...