Man arrested under terrorism act in Derry

The PSNI say a man was arrested yesterday evening in Derry in association with an incident that happened on Friday of last week, where firearms were fired at a Republican commemoration within the city.

Police say they arrested a 30 year old man yesterday evening in the Fern Park area of Galliagh in Derry, after a planned search of a house.

They say that a number of items were also seized during the operation, where the man in question was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.