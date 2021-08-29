Major roadworks on two Letterkenny roads in the next fortnight

Major roadworks are to take place on two of Letterkenny's biggest roads in the coming fortnight.

The Port Road will be closed to the public from both the Station Roundabout and Polestar Roundabout over three nights from Wednesday the 8th of September to Friday the 10th of September, with work expected to take place overnight from 8pm to 6am. Traffic diversions will be put in place.

Also the ongoing works at the Four Lanes road entering the town are expected to continue, with works taking place all of next week, with the current lane-tightening measures being maintained during the day and extended into the night-time - but there are still no full lane closures expected next week during the night at the Four Lanes.