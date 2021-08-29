Cllr McGuinness “an example for any of us to follow” – Nicholas Crossan

Tributes are continuing to be paid to Councillor Bernard McGuinness, the Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, after his death at the age of 77.

Cllr McGuinness was the longest-serving member on Donegal County Council, having first been elected in 1979, and maintaining his seat at each subsequent local election.

Nicholas Crossan is the Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, and he says that Bernard McGuinness's tenure as the longest-serving member on the County Council shows the respect the man commandeered from everyone who knew him - and that he will carry on the mantle on the Inishowen Municipal District council after Cllr McGuinness' passing...