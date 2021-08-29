CCC order 2020 County Final be replayed

The 2020 Donegal Senior Football Championship Final will have to be replayed according to the Donegal CCC.

The competitions control committee found Noamh Conaill breached the rules by using four substitutes during the extra time periods of the final which was played on Saturday 14th August, where only three are permitted.

The Glenties side went onto to lift the Dr Maguire Cup by beating Kilcar on penalties but Kilcar would launch an appeal in the days following the decider.

An official correspondence from the county board on Sunday evening said "the Objection by Cill Chartha be upheld in accordance with Rule 7.10(n)(i) Official Guide 2021 Part 1 and that the circumstances as outlined at the Hearing warranted a determination that the Game be replayed as provided for in Rule 6.44(b)(ii) Official Guide 2021 Part 1."

No date has been fixed for the replay but there will be little time in the coming weeks as the 2021 championship starts on the weekend of the 10th/11th/12th September.

Naomh Conaill will have the right to appeal the CCC's decision but this saga could continue for sometime yet.