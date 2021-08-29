1,706 new ROI Covid-19 cases

The Department of Health has announced 1,706 new cases of Covid-19 today.

There are 347 people in hospital with the virus - an increase of 23 on yesterday - while 61 of these are being treated in intensive care.

Meanwhile over 20 walk-in vaccine centres are continuing today, including the Letterkenny walk-in centre at the LYIT, which is operational until 4pm today for anyone wishing to seek either their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Meanwhile, County Donegal has maintained the second-highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, at a rate of 1,154.6 cases per 100,000 people as of the latest HSE data. That compares to a national rate of 532.1.

There have been a total of 1,838 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in County Donegal over the 14-day period up to midnight on Wednesday, the latest data available.