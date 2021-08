Finn Harps recorded a historic 1-0 FAI Cup win over North West rivals Derry City on Friday night.

Tunde Owolabi scored the games only goal from the penalty spot to give Harps their first ever win over Derry in the FAI Cup.

Diarmaid Doherty spoke to a delighted Man of the Match Mark Coyle.

After the game Diarmaid Doherty also spoke with former Derry City and current Finn Harps defender Shane McEleney...