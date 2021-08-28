Number of Inishowen disability services affected by Covid outbreaks

It's emerged that a number of services in Inishowen have been affected by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases amongst staff, residents and day services attendees in the Inishowen Disability Services.

The HSE says a number of services have been closed or reduced as a result of Public Health and Infection Prevention Control advice.

They also say the incidence of COVID-19 in the Inishowen area remains significantly above the national average with high rates of community transmission.

Individual service users and their families have been contacted where their service has been affected by the response required to manage the COVID-19 cases safely and effectively.

The situation is being monitored on a daily basis with the Public Health and Infection Prevention Control departments of the HSE.

The HSE is stressing these closures are temporary in the first instance, but are required from a Public Health and Infection Control perspective until the full extent and impact of the current confirmed cases associated with these Day Services has been assessed.

They say it is always a last resort to have to restrict or close services, and they will reopen as soon as clearance is given by the Public Health and Infection Prevention Control departments.