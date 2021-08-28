NPHET may be fully wound-down in October by Government

It's been revealed that the National Public Health Emergency Team may be wound down in October, as part of the Government's plan to return Ireland to normal life.

According to today's Irish Independent, NPHET - an expert panel advising Government on Covid 19 - is to end in its current form in the coming weeks - with some staff claimed to be returning to their offices as early as the second week of September.

The group was originally put together in January last year and with regular press briefings on the progress of Covid-19, its scientists and medical experts have all become household names.

Sinn Fein's Health Spokesperson David Cullinane, says they haven't had an easy job: