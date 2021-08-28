Letterkenny walk-in vaccination centre open for ages 12 and up this weekend

The LYIT vaccination centre is once again open for walk-ins, as the HSE is extending its walk-in vaccination programme to children aged 12 to 15 for the first time this weekend.

The Letterkenny walk-in centre will be open today Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, and tomorrow Sunday from 8:30am to 4pm for anyone over the age of 12 wishing to receive either dose 1 or dose 2 of the Pfizer vaccine.

Nationally there are 19 clinics across 17 counties today - and 20 clinics across 18 counties tomorrow.

Damian McCallion is the HSE's national lead for the vaccination rollout - he says it's important to check out the details at HSE.ie.