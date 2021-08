Tyrone will play in the All Ireland Final against Mayo in two weeks after they beat Kerry by one point after Extra Time.

It finished at Croke Park 3-14 0-22 in favour of the Red Hands.

Tyrone joint managers Brian Dooher gave their thoughts to Aisling O'Reilly after the game...

Aisling also got the thoughts of scorer of two of Tyrone's goals Conor McKenna...