Search continues for missing Derry man in Donegal

Police are continuing to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of missing man Francis McMenamin who is believed to be in Donegal.

The 57 year old who is missing from Derry, was last seen on Monday.

There are reports that he was spotted in Killybegs this week.

Francis is believed to be carrying a grey/blue bag over his shoulder with the word ‘Manbag’ written in white on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on the non-emergency number 101.

A photo of the missing man is available on our website, highlandradio.com...