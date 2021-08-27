Record number of new special class places created this year, 5 in Donegal

A record number of new special class places have been created this year in schools across the country.

5 new places have been created in Donegal including at; St Columba's, Kilmacrennan, Scoil Eoin Baiste, Carrigart, St Baithin's NS, St Johnston, Errigal College VEC, Letterkenny and Carndonagh Community School with the creation of six teaching posts.

As students return to school, a record 2,118 special classes will open their doors. This is an increase of 269 classes from the previous school year and will ensure that approximately 12,700 special class places will be available this year, including 1,600 new special class places.

Since 2011, the number of special classes has increased by 386%.