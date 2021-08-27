Police warn of traffic delays due to marches in the North tomorrow

The Royal Black Preceptory will be marching in a number of towns across Northern Ireland tomorrow, with parades taking place in Derry and Castlederg.

Police are warning of potential traffic delays, with people being urged to allow extra time for their journeys.

In Derry, a feeder parade starts at Glendermott Road at 9 o'clock, travelling down Spencer Road and across Craigavon Bridge to the Diamond.

After a short ceremony at the Diamond, it will return across Craigavon Bridge, before dispersing at Glendermott Road at 10.30am. The return parade leaves May Street at 4.30, continuing down Spencer Road, across the Craigavon Bridge to the Diamond, and up Bishop Street to disperse at Stable Lane.

The main Tyrone parade takes place in Castlederg.

The Feeder Parade leaves the main car park in Castlederg to circle the town at 11 o'clock and then to the Assembly Field for 12.30. The main parade leaves the Assembly Field in Castlederg at 1pm and circles the town before dispersing at Main Street car park at 3.30.

There are also parades in number of other areas, including Limavady, Coleraine and Aughnacloy.