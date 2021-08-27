Number waiting on a bed at LUH trebles

The number of people waiting on a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning has trebled.

27 people are awaiting a bed at the hospital, up from 9 yesterday.

According to the INMO's latest Trolley Watch report, 11 people are in the Emergency Department waiting on a bed while 16 patients are waiting on wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Elsewhere in the North West, 17 people are waiting on a bed at Sligo University Hospital, 13 people in the ED and 4 on wards.

Nationally, 240 admitted patients are waiting for beds.