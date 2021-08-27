No swim notice issued for Culdaff beach due to bacteria

A no swim warning has been issued for Culdaff beach due to an increase in bacteria found in the bathing water.

According to beaches.ie which works in collaboration with local authorities and the Environmental Protection Agency, water quality at the Blue Flag beach deteriorated as a result of suspected sewage discharge from a wastewater treatment plant, sewer network or CSO.

A re-sample of the water has been taken.

However, the notice which was issued yesterday on foot of a sample of the water taken on Tuesday, will remain in place for 72 hours.