Finn Harps are through to the quarter finals of the FAI Cup thanks to their 1-0 win in the derby against Derry at Finn Park.

History was made as Harps took a first ever win in the cup against the Candystrips.

Tunde Owolabi scored the only goal of the tie from the penalty spot in the second half.

Harps Assistant Manager Paul Hegarty told Diarmaid Doherty it was a great result...