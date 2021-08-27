Four people, including two children rescued in late night operation at Fahan

Four people including two children have been rescued by Lough Swilly RNLI.

The rescue service's all-weather lifeboat was paged last night just before 11:10pm by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist a yacht with 4 people on board which had ran aground in dense fog at Fahan.

Following an unsuccessful attempt to tow the vessel into deep water, the group were rescued and returned to safety at Buncrana pier.

The RNLI has confirmed that the vessel remains where it ran aground and an attempt will be made to salvage the vessel later today.