A Donegal Deputy says there needs to be a focus on ensuring the safe evacuation of remaining Irish citizens in Afghanistan.

It's understood efforts are continuing to get 60 Irish passport and visa holders home however, they are being warned to stay away from Kabul airport.

85 people were killed and at least 143 injured following a terror attack at Kabul airport yesterday.

Deputy Joe McHugh told the Nine til Noon Show that an alternative evacuation solution needs to be found: