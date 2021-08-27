Five towns and villages qualify for new funding scheme

Five towns and villages in Donegal have been included in a new €7 million fund to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts across the country.

The Donegal areas to be included are Castlefinn, Laghey, Burnfoot, Falcarragh and Milford, with September 7th the closing date for applications .

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Jack Murray says it's the first time the scheme has run in the county, and he's urging businesses and communities to work with the council to ensure the scheme's potential is maximised...............

Full detail available here - https://www.donegalcoco.ie/community/fundingforyourgroup/streetscapeenhancementscheme2021/

The types of projects which may be supported include:

• strategic collaboration between property owners to paint buildings or shopfronts in vibrant colours

• commissioning of murals in towns and villages

• upgrade or restoration of historic / traditional shopfronts

• provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes

• illumination and lighting of architectural features

• installation of canopies and street furniture

• decluttering of streetscapes with removal of unnecessary signs / wires

Speaking about the Streetscape Enhancement Measure Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and Planning Services with Donegal County Council said: “This initiative is part of a suite of programmes through Town & Village, where we are working with communities and business across the County improving the visual amenity and appearance of our towns and villages, building capacity and supporting local business. These programmes work particularly well in the County given the scale and size of many of our settlements and we are very much looking forward to seeing the results on the ground.’

Completed Applications and supporting documentation should be submitted by email to townandvillage@donegalcoco.ie

The closing date for receipt of completed applications (including two quotations) is 2pm on Tuesday, 7th September 2021

Links to relevant documents:-

‌Streetscape Enhancement Scheme 2021 - Application Form

Streetscape Enhancement Scheme 2021 - Terms & Conditions

Streetscape Enhancement Scheme 2021 - Measure Outline

T‌he Irish Version of documentation will be uploaded as soon as they become available.